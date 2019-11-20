Uhuru Nominates Margret Nyakago As The New Controller Of Budget

President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated Margret Nyakago as the new controller of the budget.

Nyakago is expected to replace Agnes Odhiambo, whose eight years term lapsed in August, after being appointed on 27, August 2011.

The obligation of the controller of the budget in Kenya is to referee government financial transactions within the country, including the 47 counties.

The appoint has to be vetted by the Finance and National Planning Committee in Parliament

Earlier, the President delegated former deputy of the budget controller Stephen Masha who was charged with the responsibility of resuming the vacant position before a substantial appointment.

“In exercise of powers conferred by section 7(1) of the Controller of Budget Act, 2016, I Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces, designate Stephen Masha to be the acting Controller of Budget for a period of 90 days with effect August 27, 2019,” read a gazette notice issued in August.

Nyakago is currently an employee at the Kenya National Bureau and Statistics (KNBS), with previous work cited as the Finance Director at the Africa International University.

Nyakago applied for the position alongside Elizabeth Mwathi, Leonard Rangala, Mutinde Patrick, Celestine Munda, Stephen Masha, Mackline Ogolla, Abubakar Abdirahman, and William Kipkemboi.

For the Budget Controller Job, Nyakogo was shortlisted among Judith Okumu, Duncan Otieno, and Edith King`ori.

Nyakago hols a Doctorate degree in Business Administration from the University of Liverpool, UK, and also forms part as a member of the Association of woman Accountants of Kenya.