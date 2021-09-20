Connect with us

News

Uhuru Ruined My Life Because Of Supporting Ruto- Disgraced Waititu

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has said that even though he has suffered for supporting William Ruto, he will forever remain his loyalist.

Speaking in Kiambu during Ruto’s visit this past weekend, Waititu said that President Uhuru Kenyatta ruined his life because of his tight friendship with Ruto.

Waititu said that the president planned and ensured his impeachment was successful all because of that.

“A lot of people have suffered because of the row between Uhuru and Ruto. I was the first victim before they went for other allies,” he said.

“I am at peace even though they removed me forcefully without following the law.”

Waititu also echoed Ruto’s popular sentiments saying that government shouldn’t use its power and institution to punish and political rivalries.

“Once you are on the reconciliation table, tell them to stop using the EACC and the KRA to punish those who are supporting your presidential bid,” Waititu noted.

Despite the ugly tussle between the two, Waititu urged Ruto to mend things with his boss as requested by Catholic bishops to ensure peace prevails among Kenyans.

“The Catholic Bishops have stated that you and the president should reconcile.

“This will bring peace and enable us to campaign peacefully,” Baba Yao implored.

