Uhuru, Ruto To Go their Own Ways in Murang`a County

The alleged rift between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William is now replete after it surfaced that the two planned to visit Murang` a County and attend church functions separately.

This is unlike days back when the two high profile leaders used to visit places together.

The planned Murang`s County tour will take place on Sunday, November 10.

According to a daily paper, area leaders confirmed that they received a communication from States house about President Uhuru`s visit to the ACK church in Kenol, Maragua constituency.

Read also: DP Ruto Says ODM Won in Kibra By-election After Raila Unleashed Militia

DP William Ruto will be attending a church fundraiser at the neighboring Kandara constituency.

The DP will be attending two church functions, one at Gichugu in Kirinyaga County, and another in the afternoon in Kandara.

Murang a Senator Irungu Kang ata affirmed that he received communication about the president`s visit, and he was going to be in attendance.

“We talked with the president on phone and he has reassured me that he will be in Murang’a. I invited him earlier this year while we were in State House with Bishop Karanu. We had gone there to receive a school bus for Mukangu Secondary School,” he said. “I have received the official communication from State House that the head of state will be in Murang’a on Sunday although briefly in order to attend to other matters,” said Governor Mwangi wa Iria.

However, Maragua MP Mary Waithara, a Ruto ally, said he would attend the President`s function since it is in her area.

Read also: How Ruto and Mariga were sent packing after spending millions in Kibra Elections

The Senator was confirmed that the two leaders were invited n two different events unknowingly.

“The president and the deputy president were invited separately and without knowledge aforethought.”

Surprisingly, the State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena could not confirm the President s tour, and Ruto s director of communications David Mugonyi said he was not aware of the Deputy President tour in Murang` a County.