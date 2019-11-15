Uhuru Summons Central Jubilee Leaders in Sagana

President Uhuru Kenyatta has called for an urgent meeting with all Jubilee party leaders from Central Kenya amidst mounting political temperatures.

This meeting is scheduled for Friday, November 15, at Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri County.

President Uhuru summoned all elected and nominated Jubilee leaders from the central region for deliberations on various issues, including development projects.

In the view of Muranga Women Representative Sabina Chege, the meeting will fade off the controversies concerning the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) that has divided Jubilee leaders in the region.

The main agenda of the meeting will concern the launch of the BBI report, which is a result of the March 9, 2018 peace deal between opposition leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The leaders from Central Kenya have been complaining of being left out of the Governmental development agenda even though they voted overwhelmingly for the Jubilee government.