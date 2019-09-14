Unravelling Details Of Cohen’s Murder Puts Ex-MPs Husband On the Spot.

The husband to a former Member of Parliament is on the spot for plotting the murder of the 71 year old Dutch man whose body was found dumped in an underground tank in his home.

The husband of the former MP is believed to have initiated the plan three months ago that detailed hiring assassins to finish the job and cut his life.

It is evident through the clips circulated in the media and confessions by the wife Sarah Wairimu that her marriage to Tob Cohen was in shambles, and hitting at divorce.

It is also alleged by a confidant at KDRTV that the marriage had been encumbered by mysteries and violent fights that had been reported at various police stations although no actions had been taken.

However, what had been hidden and laid secret was the heinous plot that was hacked three months ago, in Cohen’s house without his knowledge to have hired assassin finish the job of terminating him.

“We have two suspects in custody and many more that we are after. This job was executed by at least 6 people, and we have sourced and widen our nets as far as Nakuru and outside Nairobi,” said DCI Kinoti.

Ideally, it has been determined that a down payment of Sh. 40,000 was made via Mpesa hence used to track and find the assassins involved.

For instance, immediately after the discovery of the body, a team of detectives and investigators together with the flying squad were dispatched to hunt the assassins who were believed to have been traced through the GPS.

Although it has not yet been made public the details of the husband to the ex-MP, the DCI confirmed to have enough evidence that would crack down and have all the people involved in the plot of murder charged and punished in accordance with the law.

“There is no perfect time for crime. Once a crime is committed, it will not matter how long before we get on you but we sure will. In crime there is no secrecy,” said DCI Kinoti.

