Uproar as COVID-19 Pitches Camp in Langata

CAS Mercy Mwangangi

(KDRTV) – It has not escaped Kenyans that Langata Constituency accounted for most of the COVID-19 cases announced by Health Cabinet Administrative Secretary (CAS) on Monday.

The region, under the leadership of Nixon Korir, reported 21 cases on Monday. This is the biggest number in the 72 cases reported. The neighbouring Dagoretti North had 15 cases while Kibra, which has recently been christened a Corona hotspot had 4 cases.

According to locals, residents of Langata are not observing curfew and staying out up to 8 PM. The locals have disregarded the social distancing directives.

Kenyans are now calling on the government to shut down Langata, Kibra and Dagoretti just like it was done in Eastleigh and Oldtown Mombasa when the cases spiked early this month. But the problem is Langata is along the Highway, how will the shutdown be done?

 

 

