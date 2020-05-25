Uproar as COVID-19 Pitches Camp in Langata

(KDRTV) – It has not escaped Kenyans that Langata Constituency accounted for most of the COVID-19 cases announced by Health Cabinet Administrative Secretary (CAS) on Monday.

The region, under the leadership of Nixon Korir, reported 21 cases on Monday. This is the biggest number in the 72 cases reported. The neighbouring Dagoretti North had 15 cases while Kibra, which has recently been christened a Corona hotspot had 4 cases.

Of the 72 cases today, almost 1/2 came from Langata area in Nairobi attributed to contact tracing of a known positive; this may have skewed the data. Fingers crossed 🤞🏾 there’s no worsening reproduction rate of the virus & measures in place will continue to mitigate the spread https://t.co/dgM0yEMbwv — Dr Ahmed Kalebi (@DrAhmedKalebi) May 25, 2020

According to locals, residents of Langata are not observing curfew and staying out up to 8 PM. The locals have disregarded the social distancing directives.

Over the last two weeks, most people on Langata have nearly abandoned the safety guidelines issued by the state. No social distancing. Inappropriate use of masks…many are drunk and chatting freely in roadside groupings. Curfew starts at 8pm here. #KomeshaCorona — Joseph Sosi (@JoseSosi) May 25, 2020

Kenyans are now calling on the government to shut down Langata, Kibra and Dagoretti just like it was done in Eastleigh and Oldtown Mombasa when the cases spiked early this month. But the problem is Langata is along the Highway, how will the shutdown be done?

So COVID-19 has now shifted to Langata according to Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi? Let' employ tactics used in Kawangware then! These statistics are Exaggerated! We must reopen the ECONOMY! And if it's true that her father owns hotel in Mlolongo as Alai claims, stop double standards pic.twitter.com/O7wJNRRrhn — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@o_abuga) May 25, 2020

Langata should be locked down. https://t.co/T8BHkWrifk — The Real~Wariyah 🇰🇪🇸🇴 (@abdallasambul) May 25, 2020