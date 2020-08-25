Connect with us

News

Victor Munyaka “The ODM is not a Clean Party, They are supporting Covid-19 Millionaires” [VIDEO]

Avatar

Published

34 mins ago

on

By

Victor Munyaka gave a stunning remaking saying , “The ODM is not a Clean Party, They are supporting Covid-19 Millionaires

Victor Munyaka is a Kenyan politician. He belongs to the Jubilee Alliance Party and was elected to represent the Machakos Town Constituency in the National Assembly of Kenya since 2007

WATCH ALSO:Uhuru retaliates at Ruto’s men for making “false claims about Covid-19 Money being stolen” [VIDEO]

Uhuru Ruto mad

Uhuru Ruto mad

READ ALSO: PLO Lumumba Emerges in Kilimani Shooting Case

For more Kenya News follow KDRTV for the latest Kenya News

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact. Us, press releases.

& subscribe
for updates
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.