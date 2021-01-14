Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

(Video) Celebrations as Bobi Wine Votes in Uganda

Avatar

By

Published

IMG 20210114 125321
IMG 20210114 125321

(KDRTV) – Uganda opposition leader Bobi Wine has cast his vote at Magere Freedom Square polling Station.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, arrived at the polling centre located a few kilometres away from his home, accompanied by his wife Barbie.

Hundreds of his supporters welcomed him to the polling station to cast his vote in the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Despite being located in Kampala, voting at Magere started almost 2 hours late. The electoral commission did not give reason for the delay and did not state whether there will be an extension of time.

The delays were also reported in other opposition strongholds.

Long queues have been reported at polling centres, with reports from the country attributing this to the government’s decision to shutdown the internet.

The Biometric Voter Verification (BVV) kits depend on the internet.

Voting in some polling stations was suspended for hours over heavy rains.

There has been no unusual incident in the polls in which Bobi Wine, running on a National Unity Platform (NUP), hopes to unseat President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power since 1986.

Bobi Wine knows that his quest will not be easy as Uganda has never had a peaceful transfer of power since independence.

Museveni has launched a crackdown on the opposition, using a COVID-19 as a tool of repression, to block the opposition from campaigning.

Hundreds of Wine’s supporters are in police custody while at least 92 of his poll agents were arrested last week.

The government has also blocked international observers from the elections.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

RAPHAEL TUJU 600x333 RAPHAEL TUJU 600x333

Politics

Jubilee Party Hints at Quitting the Nairobi Gubernatorial Race

(KDRTV) – Jubilee Party has said they are closely monitoring how the matter of the Nairobi by-election plays out in court and the county...

21 hours ago
Bobi Wine Arrested Bobi Wine Arrested

Politics

Bobi Wine’s Private Security Withdrawn Ahead of Tense Polls

(KDRTV) – Uganda’s opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has alleged that his private security was withdrawn on Wednesday night, just hours before...

1 day ago
IMG 20210113 101338 IMG 20210113 101338

News

(Video) – Dictator Museveni Unleashes Army Tankers in Kampala

(KDRTV) – Uganda’s dictator President Yoweri Museveni has unleashed military tankers on the streets of Kampala, ahead of Thursday’s polls. Media outlets both in...

1 day ago
FB IMG 1610611368769 FB IMG 1610611368769

News

Bobi Wine’s Wife Shades Light on Museveni’s Dictatorship

(KDRTV) – Barbie Kyagulanyi, the wife of Uganda opposition leader Bobi Wine has claimed that she has been unable to receive calls on her...

2 hours ago