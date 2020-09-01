Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

 
KDRTV FINAL 1 1

News

We Can’t be Together Unless We have Agreed to – Ruto Trolls President Uhuru with Bible Verse

Avatar

By

Published

Karen Residence
Karen Residence

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto has used a Bible verse to describe his relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Without mentioning the President’s name, the DP quoted the Book of Samuel 3:3 which says two people cannot walk together unless they have agreed to.

“Inspired by the words in Amos 3:3- “Do two walk together unless they have agreed to do so?” Ruto said in a tweet.
https://twitter.com/WilliamsRuto/status/1300772736701214720
The DP seemed to be referring to the political journey he has walked with Uhuru since 2013 when they agreed to work together. They formed the Jubilee Government after beating ODM leader Raila Odinga in the 2013 elections and repeated the same fate in 2017.
However, their ‘marriage’ developed headwinds in March 2018 when Raila and Uhuru closed ranks and agreed to work together in what was called the handshake. The handshake pushed Ruto from the government he helped form as Raila and Uhuru charted the future of the country through the BBI taskforce.
The task force came up with the BBI report which will likely result in amending the constitution through a referendum. The DP is now telling his boss that they don’t have to walk together anymore.
Ruto has already made it known that he will oppose any calls to change the supreme law.
In an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday last week, the DP said Kenyans are not interested in the referendum. The coming days will be very interesting.
Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

inside the longdraw5e2c97f610ef5 inside the longdraw5e2c97f610ef5

News

5 Governors Join Uhuru, Raila Campaign Team

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga have drafted a section of governors to push for referendum campaigns. The duo believes...

4 hours ago

Life & Style

These Are The 10 Commonest Types Of Women Bodies

(KDRTV) – Female bodies come in all different shapes and sizes across the world regardless of race and that is part of what makes...

10 hours ago
prophet owour leaning prophet owour leaning

News

Pastor Owour’s Controversial Memo To His Followers That Has Caused Online Uproar

(KDRTV)-Prophet David Owuor of Repentance and Holiness Ministry has very staunch followers who are willing to do anything for him and his church. Some...

11 hours ago
gnes gnes

Life & Style

Trending Womanizer George Nesh Finally Opens Up About His HIV Status (Screenshots)

(KDRTV) – George Nesh has finally responded to concerned Kenyans about his HIV status. His photos posing with over 26 women that he has...

24 hours ago