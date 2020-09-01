We Can’t be Together Unless We have Agreed to – Ruto Trolls President Uhuru with Bible Verse

“Inspired by the words in Amos 3:3- “Do two walk together unless they have agreed to do so?” Ruto said in a tweet.

https://twitter.com/WilliamsRuto/status/1300772736701214720

The DP seemed to be referring to the political journey he has walked with Uhuru since 2013 when they agreed to work together. They formed the Jubilee Government after beating ODM leader Raila Odinga in the 2013 elections and repeated the same fate in 2017.

However, their ‘marriage’ developed headwinds in March 2018 when Raila and Uhuru closed ranks and agreed to work together in what was called the handshake. The handshake pushed Ruto from the government he helped form as Raila and Uhuru charted the future of the country through the BBI taskforce.

The task force came up with the BBI report which will likely result in amending the constitution through a referendum. The DP is now telling his boss that they don’t have to walk together anymore.

Ruto has already made it known that he will oppose any calls to change the supreme law.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday last week, the DP said Kenyans are not interested in the referendum. The coming days will be very interesting.