We Helped Him Login to His Facebook Account! Raila Junior Sends Miguna Back to Canada With Brutal Tweet

There is no doubt that Miguna Miguna is a cyberbully. The man believes he is the only one with a monopoly of knowledge on all almost every subject on art. The self-proclaimed NRM General does not entertain criticism. Anyone who disagrees with Miguna will be insulted before being blocked.

There is no doubt that Miguna hates Raila Odinga. The former University of Nairobi student leader believes Raila has something to do with his exilement. Which is true because it is Miguna who presided over Raila’s mock swearing-in in January last year.

However, Miguna has recently taken the war to Raila’s family. He has made unfounded claims on the paternity of Raila’s four children including the Late Fidel Odinga (what happened to respect the dead?).

On Thursday, Miguna picked a fight with Raila Junior, the ODM leader’s youngest child.

Junior had suggested that Nairobi shouldn’t have been a county but a Metropolis. He suggested the creation of Boroughs (Administrative Districts) which he said would have been the best means of service delivery.

“Now, in my opinion, NAIROBI should never have been a County but rather it should be a Metropolis and Lavington-Kileleshwa, Westlands Langata, Eastleigh, Dagoreti N/S among others should be different boroughs it’s about the best means of distributing services to the communities,” Junior said on his Twitter handle.

But Miguna being Miguna found the tweet being offensive. He told Junior off, wondering how the word Borough is the only thing he acquired in the USA afte being educated by taxpayers’ money.

“Your castrated, cowardly father used public money to take you to the USA for studies and you only returned with the word BOROUGH. Go to sleep,” Miguna said.

You are as confused as your con-man “father.” Services are NOT distributed by changing the name from “county” to “borough.” Your castrated, cowardly father used public money to take you to the USA for studies and you only returned with the word BOROUGH. Go to sleep. #RejectBBI — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) November 21, 2019

But Junior wasn’t going to take this lying down. He asked Miguna to explain how his dad could have sired in if he was castrated. He also asked the Canadian based lawyer to explain how he (Junior) could be confused like his dad yet Miguna had claimed that he is not Raila’s legitimate son?

“I thought Joe Ager was my father, how did he sire me if he was castrated. I went to school in Wales and I believe the MSc In finance I have differs from your assertions,” the younger Raila fired back. He also trolled Miguna saying he couldn’t sleep due to the cold in Canada.

But Junior did not stop there, he decided to bury Miguna completely with another unknown fact. The General could not login to his Facebook Account.

‘Miguna pretends to be so intellectual, he couldn’t even log in to his Facebook account on his computer, we literally had to show him how to retrieve a password,’ he revealed.

Fact: Miguna pretends to be so intellectual, he couldn’t even log in to his Facebook account on his computer, we literally had to show him how to retrieve a password nonsense fellow Nkt Fuo ka chieth — Raila Junior Odinga (@Railajunior) November 22, 2019

Miguna has not responded to these allegations.

