WHO CHIEF BLASTS FRANCE SCIENTIST OVER VACCINE TEST ON AFRICANS

KDRTV-The World Health Organization Director General Mr. Tedros Adhanom, has blasted a French Scientist who suggested that the Covid-19 vaccine should first be tested on Africans before it can released to be used in Western Countries.

The suggestion first aired on French Television irked French Speaking African Countries before it was translated to the English speaking Countries and a chorus of condemnation from every part of Africa and beyond.

Mr. Tedros said that Africans are not guinea pigs to be used as specimen and that scientists will use laid down procedures to test the Covid-19 vaccines when they will be available.