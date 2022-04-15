Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Why Elon Musk Wants To Buy Twitter

By

Published

images 2022 04 15T093104.654
Elon Musk

Recently, Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter at $54.20 a share in a filing publicized Thursday.

According to Elon Musk, the social media company Twitter needs to be converted to a private company.

images 2022 04 15T093111.134

Elon Musk After Ted2022 talks

However, Elon Musk’s request values Twitter at about $43 billion. Musk wants to convert it into a private company because it can neither thrive nor serve free speech in its recent state.

“I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” Musk wrote in a letter sent to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor.

Twitter is one of those social media app that has always been used to disseminate information and has changed the world tremendously.

Twitter stakes closed down 1.68% on Thursday. On the other hand, Elon Musk Tesla’s stock dipped more than 3.6% on the news.

“As a result, I am offering to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, a 54% premium over the day before I began investing in Twitter and a 38% premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced,” he wrote. “My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder.”

Also read Tesla Opens Berlin Gigafactory Months After Licensing Issues

However, on Thursday during a talk at TED2022, Elon Musk said that his motive is not being interested in acquiring Twitter to make money. He also added that he is not sure if he is able to buy the company.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020