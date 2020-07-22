Why Police Released 20 Kakamega Kids Got Shooting Porn

(KDRTV) – Police were forced to released more than 20 school children got shooting porn in a house in Kakamega.

Kakamega Central OCPD David Kabena said they were forced to release the children, some as young as 11 years old because they could not hold them in a cell due to COVID-19 regulations.

“These children are small (sic), all of them are aged 18 years and below. We couldn’t round them up in a small cell. So, we decided to free them,” the police officer said.

The kids were arrested in a commercial building on Monday after a tip off from the public. Police say they found the kids naked, some of them dressed in skimpy dresses. At least six used condoms were found in the house. A TV mounted on the wall was playing porn with a camera ready to shoot action.

Residents have asked police to find the owner of the house who they said had turned his house into a brothel.

“Police should arrest the owner of the house, who should reveal how the children ended up in the commercial residential house, which should be occupied strictly by tenants seeking shelter,” a neighbour told the media.

Parents have had a rough time dealing with their teenage sons since schools were closed in March as one of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. The number of teenage pregnancies has tremendously increased during that period.