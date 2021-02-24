Connect with us

William Ruto Changes Strategy after Suffering Humiliating BBI Defeat

Ruto has opposed the BBI Report
DP William Ruto

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto instructed all the Kalenjin Counties to pass the BBI Bill after their Mt Kenya counterparts unanimously endorsed the Bill on Tuesday.

It looked like Rift Valley counties would be opposing following a move by Baringo County to unanimously vote against the Bill. Ruto was so happy with Baringo MCAs that he camped in the county over the weekend.

All the Rift Valley MCAs, specifically lawmakers from Ruto’s Uasin Gishu County had publicly stated that they would vote against the BBI Bill.

However, Ruto was always wary of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s move to entice MCAs with car grants. Ruto is also said to have been aware of the whipping of all Jubilee MCAs in Mt Kenya to toe the party line.

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju wrote to Party MCAs early this month, directing them to vote for BBI or face disciplinary action.

With this in mind, the DP’s camp instructed Kalenjin MCAs to delay voting on the Bill and see how things would play out in Central Kenya.

After all the Mt Kenya Assemblies passed the BBI Bill, there was no need for Kalenjin Counties to vote against the Bill as it would not make sense because it had already been endorsed by the minimum 24 counties. Rejecting the Bill would only attract unnecessary attention on the DP’s backyard.

This is why Bomet MCAs voted in favour of the Bill late on Tuesday. Kericho County has also endorsed the Bill. Nandi, Uasin Gishu and Elgeyo Marakwet will also pass the bill with flying colours.

Ruto has maintained that he is not against the BBI. He will remain a peripheral figure on the matter even as it heads to the referendum.

