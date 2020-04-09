William Ruto Feels The Wrath of Kenyans After The Most Boring of Speeches

(KDRTV) – We don’t know who advised Deputy President William Ruto to call for a press conference on Thursday but Kenyans feel he should just have remained in hiding.

There was a buzz on social media following an announcement from Dennis Itumbi, that the DP would address Kenyans. Ruto has been Missing In Action since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Kenya.

He has never addressed a press conference. He has been missing from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s side when the nation is tackling its biggest crisis since independence. Moses Kuria recently claimed that the President was missing his Deputy but it seems he was so wrong.

The DP kept the whole nation waiting only for him to come and paraphrase what had already been communicated by the President and Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

From a writing point of view; Ruto copy-pasted parts of Kagwe and Uhuru’s past speeches.

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi accused the DP of behaving like a co-president by organizing a parallel press address. Now it he was indeed behaving like a co-president, then that would be more interesting.

To UNDERSTAND Uhuru Kenyatta, read his EYES. To UNDERSTAND "Deputy President William Ruto", READ his BODY LANGUAGE. Today it is COMBATIVE and DEFIANT. He has appointed himself Co-President and is giving a statement from his Co-Government. This is BOLD! — Mutahi Ngunyi (@MutahiNgunyi) April 9, 2020

Blogger Abraham Mutai also accused the DP of running a shadow government. What was he thinking?

Lakini how can you summon entire country only to repeat to us what OUR own government led by our able President has been telling us for weeks? Hii ni madharau. Unless you had missed an opportunity to quote the bible and mock God how religious you are, just UNACCEPTABLE #COVID19 — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) April 9, 2020

There are two things that Kenyans have picked from the speech: It is either, the DP was misadvised by the aforementioned Itumbi or he just called for a press conference to wish Kenyans happy Easter.

What DP Ruto has done is what happens when he listens to Itumbi. Sad. — DD (@Disembe) April 9, 2020

“I call on the Christian community to lift up our nation in prayer this Easter period and I equally ask Kenyans of all faiths to commend our nation to God’s unfailing mercy and grace for us to overcome this pandemic,” this is the only unique part in the DP’s speech.