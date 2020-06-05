A tribute to the late Elder Dr.Thomas Kambuni Nyambane

KDRTV News -Dear family and friends, today is a hard one for us all. It is so much easier to mourn in silence; it takes away the worry of not being able to get your words out, or even just simply getting the right words out. However, silence or not, one thing that I am sure of is that we all appreciate our being here today to share in each other’s silence, moments, thoughts, and tears for Dr. Thomas Kambuni Nyambane. This is a man we loved as a friend, a husband, a father, a father in-law, a grandfather, a brother, a professor, and to us at the Mountain Experience, our beloved elder.

We will all have our own personal and special memories of the mark he left in our hearts and in our lives. It is very hard for me today to be up here, hearing my own thoughts aloud trying my best to focus on the happiest times Dr. Nyambane brought us. I am certain that Dr. Nyambane would have wanted us all to be here today with our happiest thoughts of the times we spent together. Through and through, Elder Nyambane was strong in character, personality and presence.

I felt his strength on several occasions during church business meetings where he spoke his mind without fear or favor. Elder Nyambane expressed himself for the cause he believed in without wavering. On one occasion, he did not like my decision on overruling business meeting decisions that were conducted in my absence. He made it known to me clearly that he did not like how I was running the affairs of the Church at that moment. But, Elder Nyambane never kept a grudge. Later that day, I called him; we talked and had a common ground. I had opportunity to visit his home on several occasions. His wife Alice makes some of the best vegetables. We ate together, and shared a lot. Dr. Nyambane had a vision for The Mountain Experience SDA Church (TMESDA); he felt we were too slow acquiring our own worship facility. He wanted it bad. I want to say, we will do it. We must do it for our good and as a tribute to Daktari. Elder Nyambane also wanted the Heavenly Sisters singing group, a group he loved and cherished, to flourish. He often said to me, “Pastor nature this group.” I can almost hear him say this to my ears.

My lingering memory of him is not the prayers we shared online during this pandemic. But when I visited him in hospital. After a brief chat and prayer, Daktari asked his wife to give him his fruit bag. To my surprise, he took out an apple, an orange and a bottle of water and handed them to me. This generosity will linger with me forever. When he heard that I had authored the book “Soar” which can be found in the link www.mentoringvision.com/SOAR, he was one of the few people who called to congratulate me. He wanted me to take him a copy of the book to read before the launch date. I never did it and this pains me so much.

To Frank Orito, your father in-law loved you so much. Your relationship with Dr. Nyambane is a model for all of us to copy. Honestly speaking, I envied you. You treated each other as brothers. You were the best of friends! I am so sorry my brother for this great loss. Please live his legacy. I longed for my father in-law to come so we could learn from how you and Daktari related.

I love my suits and Dr. Nyambane loved his suits too. We often joked about them. Elder Nyambane’s suits were sharp and nice. He took his time to get the best from the best of stores. He loved a good life and he lived well. He never dressed to church haphazardly; he knew he was an elder and he carried himself as one. We often met in the homes of Christians where he visited to pray and encourage.

His love for education was legendary. He loved my wife, Victoria, and he was very proud of her achieving a Doctorate in Mathematics. I often saw them talk alone at Church. At times, I wanted to join their conversation, but I told myself, “When doctors are discussing stuff, lesser mortals will do well to keep off.” I can attest that many solutions to my administrative challenges were found after those talks. Dr. Nyambane was among the people who helped us select the school where my wife is currently teaching. She is heartbroken and so sorry to the family for this great loss.

This is what makes Elder remain with me personally. I am sure that you all have your very own, special and private moments that you will cherish and keep close to your hearts. We were all very lucky to have had Daktari in our lives. All of us will dearly miss Dr. Nyambane. He will remain in our hearts, every day, as long as we can remember.

To Mama Alice, I am so sorry for the loss of your husband. Although your children have grown, please do not be afraid to counsel them. Have family meetings. Pray for them one by one. Mention their names and let them know that you pray for them. To Cyprian Kambuni (CK) and your family, pole endugu. Be strong and courageous even as you take the baton from your father. I am reminded of the words that David spoke to his son Solomon as he was dying in 1Kings 2: 1-3. David said: “I am going where everyone on earth must someday go. Take courage and prove yourself a man. And keep the charge of the LORD your God to walk in His ways and to keep His statutes, commandments, ordinances, and decrees, as is written in the Law of Moses, so that you may prosper in all you do and wherever you turn …”

To Fred and your family, you have done well to your dad. You too will be a man of influence in your family. You will be a man of means and prosperity. Remember to honor your elder brother and to support him as he leads your family. We will be here to support you also.

To my sister Mercy, you always insist that I call you Auntie because my grandmother, Teresa, came from Bobasi. Your best friend has gone. Please take courage. It shall be well. Make use of the lessons you learnt from your dad. Mother your brothers. Visit them and encourage them to come to church. Love your in-laws. You too will enjoy a good and prosperous long life. That is my blessings to you.

To my Church TMESDA, take courage. We believe in a better tomorrow. We believe there is a heavenly home. Today Elder Nyambane sleeps in death, but soon he will rise again and we shall see him. We shall ask Jesus for permission to meet aside as TME family. We will invite United Central, Mount of Blessings (MOB), and Pastor Eric Mokua to join us just to sing the song of Moses and of the lamb. Till then, fare thee well Dr. Nyambane!

Senior Pastor United Central and The Mountain Experience SDA Churches

