Shaking hands, hugging and kissing should be banned, Murkomen suggests as fears over Coronavirus takes over 

KDRTV-Elgeyo Marakwet County senator Kipchumba Murkomen has suggested that hugging and kissing should be banned in the country as a way of preventing the entry and spread of the deadly Coronavirus disease into Kenya.

Through a series of tweets on Wednesday night, Murkomen asked the government through the ministry of health to put in place appropriate measures to ensure that Kenyans are not affected.The outspoken senator further opined that president Uhuru Kenyatta should also be prevented from hands and every visitor entering the state house should be tested before meeting the head of state.

“Shaking of hands,hugging&kissing in Kenya should be banned by the @MOH_Kenya to deal with #Covid_19 . The President should be prevented from shaking hands&all visitors to state house or other offices should tested before meeting the President.This is a matter of National Security,” tweet part of Murkomen’s Tweet.

According to the Senate majority leader, this should also apply to the second in command Deputy President William and all other public facilities including schools and churches.

“The same should apply to the Deputy President and other state officers.The managers of our schools, universities, churches and other public facilities should be taken through the preventive measures against Covid_19,” he added.

Murkomen suggestions comes at a time when the virus has continued to send a sharp wave of fear globally as more information regarding how to curb and handle the virus remain scanty.

Although no single case has been reported in the country and many parts of Africa, the virus which originated from Wuhan China late last year has already claimed over 93,000 lives worldwide.

This has left Kenyans more worried and with a feeling that the Government Of Kenyan is not doing enough to prevent the virus from gaining into the country.Majority belief that Kenya is not in a good position to handle the virus in case it strikes the country and will therefore cause more harm and deaths.

