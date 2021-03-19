Connect with us

Opinion

Tribute to Africa’s Warrior, Mzee Pombe Magufuli

Chebet Shila

By

Published

pombe magufuli
pombe magufuli

“To Mzee Pombe Magufuli, you were a true African Patriot, a man who totally understood the potential of Africa in transforming the lives of all Africans.

 

You understood so well the need for Africa to be independent and self-sustaining.

 

You understood so well the plans of Africa’s biggest enemies hell-bent on manipulating and exploiting the continent for continual dominance.

 

And you were more than bold to stand for what was right for your people at a time when most African leaders are still licking Western asses for conformity.

 

You were not just a leader but a warrior who fought so hard to liberate your people in this time. And the enemies were afraid and shaken, for you had taken the pie right from their largemouths. They wouldn’t be happy for you, but I was, and Tanzanians who understand the spirit of liberation were too.

 

Arise in Peace Mzee, pass our regards to all the warriors who fought strongly against the Imperialists, tell them the freedom they fought so hard for is slowly getting out of our grip, and our own have joined our enemies to frustrate efforts of liberating our continent. Let them come down, and guide us in spirit, for we can’t win this war alone.

 

Peace be with you *Magufuli*”

By Aidi Jagaja

