3 Suspects In a Drug Trafficking Syndicate Arrested

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) anti-narcotics detectives have arrested three suspects involved in a drug trafficking operation in Nakuru.

In a statement, DCI said the anti-narcotics detectives intercepted two vehicles in the Subukia area after receiving a tip-off.

“In the operation, 45 bales of Marijuana weighing 138kg were found parked separately in a KBX 684H Nissan Vanette and KBZ 861H Toyota Crown Royal Saloon. The seizure followed a tip-off to the police regarding the suspicious Nissan vehicle, triggering its interception in Subukia while en route to Nakuru,” DCI stated.

The detectives discovered 9 bales of bhang being trafficked in the guise of animal feeds.

The driver of the vehicle Evans Oluoch led the detectives to his accomplices Ali Abdikadir Ali and Ortofa Dida in Nakuru where 36 bales of bhang weighing 79 kg were recovered.

“After search and discovery of 9 bales covered in sacks of hay, the driver, Evans Oluoch Rogo, 32 led detectives to his two accomplices who were enjoying a cool breeze at QUALIT Hotel in the city of Nakuru,” DCI detailed.

“Ali Abdikadir Ali, 30 and Ortofa Dida aged 28 were also arrested and 36 bales of the green herb weighing 79kg were seized from their saloon car.”

The case was referred to the Rift Valley Regional Headquarters in Nakuru where legal procedures have been instigated.

