Atwoli Opens Up On When He Will Accept Ruto as the President Elect 

The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) boss Francis Atwoli has revealed that he will only accept Ruto and the President elect if the Supreme Court upholds his win.

Speaking on Friday during a burial in Meru County, Atwoli stated that they had advised Raila Odinga to move to court and Challenge the results.

“We advised Raila to follow the law and wait for the court’s verdict. Ruto also said that he will accept the final decision of the court. If the two agree with the court’s decision, who are we to reject it?” Atwoli remarked.

The COTU secretary general also asked Kenyans to preach peace instead of hitting out at losers.

“You can throw jabs at each other but the election is over and you will have to seat with family members who you didn’t agree with politically but you understand that tolerance is the key,” He said.

The outspoken leader also warned social media users against stirring up political rivalries as he discussed the risks of violence.

“I am pleading with those who are using social media to threaten people and incite others to stop. We are going to court let us wait for the results from the court,” Atwoli stated.

The COTU leader also gave assurances to workers all around the country that the process would be peaceful because backup plans had been made by the administration.

“I want to thank the government because we were afraid hii kitu ikiendelea kwa muda mrefu wafanyikazi wengi ni wa vibarua, na wangepoteza kazi. Lakini Joseph Kinyua alihakikishia wafanyikazi kuwa kuna amani, watu warudi kazini na sasa kila mahali ni kawaida,” he stated.

Francis Atwoli has been a target of fake news on social media due to his past remarks when he was advocating for a Raila presidency.

