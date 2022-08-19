Connect with us

Politics

Wetangula Asks Raila to Consider a ‘Handshake’ With William Ruto

Published

date 2022-08-19

Kenya Kwanza Alliance principal and Ford Kenya Party leader Moses Wetangula has asked Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga to have a handshake with President elect William Ruto. 

Speaking on Friday in Bungoma during a funeral of his aide Wafula Wakoli’s mother, Wetang’ula urged Raila Odinga to concede defeat and shake hands with Ruto.

The Bungoma senator was keen to stress that the handshake would not be a power-sharing agreement, but rather for bringing peace to the nation.

“We want to advise our brother Raila Odinga, this is not the first time you have not won an election, this is in fact the fifth time. Accept that things happened the way they did shake hands with us, not to share government but to bring peace in the country,” Wetangula said.

However, he stated that Raila will be remembered forever for the significant responsibilities he has done in the country.

“We will give Raila his respect as a former prime minister, as a man who has walked length and breadth of our country playing politics and in life, it can be so near and yet so far. Unfortunately for you my brother,  it has been so near yet so far,” Wetangula said.

Wetangula’s sentiments come barely a day after the former Prime Minister vowed to move to the Supreme Court to challenge William Ruto’s win. 

“Let no one take the law into their own hands. We are pursuing constitutional and lawful channels to invalidate Chebukati’s illegal and unconstitutional pronouncement. We are certain that justice will prevail,” Raila said.

Raila’s legal team is exploring seven essential arguments to reverse Ruto’s win at the Supreme Court.

The lawyers have been meeting in Nairobi’s Lavington neighborhood to file a presidential petition before next Monday at 2:00 p.m.

Also Read: Wetangula’s Daughter Mocks Raila As Ruto Is Headed to a Win in Bungoma 

