Azimio Politicians Go After Babu Owino Over Impeachmeant Motion Against CS Nakhumicha

A section of Azimio la Umoja politicians from the Western region have slammed Embakasi East MP Babu Owino over his motion to impeach Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha.

Speaking on Saturday, Butere MP Tindi Mwale defended CS Nakhumicha terming the the impeachment motion as dead on arrival.

“There is no way we are going to allow our fellow MPs to impeach her, so the impeachment idea and motion is not there,” said the ODM MP.

His sentiments were echoed by Kakamega deputy governor Ayub Savula who said there is no concrete reason for impeaching the Health CS.

Savula argued that the doctors’ strike was a labor-related issue and that it had nothing to do with CS Nakhumcha’s role.

“We know she is the only minister representing us in the national government and we want her to stay there and perform. No one should use the excuse of a strike, a strike is a labour matter,” Savula stated.

Babu Owino on April 3 filed a notice of motion to impeach CS Nakhumicha accusing her of incompetence and gross violation of the constitution.

“Pursuant to Article 152(6) of the Constitution as read with Standing Order 66, I wish to notify you of my intention to move a Special Motion for removal of the Cabinet Secretary for Health from office on two grounds, namely: Gross violation of Articles 26(1) and 43(1)(a) of the Constitution: and Incompetence,” read the notice in part.

The ODM MP pointed out that the ongoing doctor’s strike has resulted in the violation of Kenyans’ right to life and access to health.

Babu also alleged that CS Nakhumicha exhibited incompetence by failing to avert the doctors’ strike which is now in its third week.

“The CS has failed to honor the doctor Collective Bargaining Agreement and has instead taken a hard line and is instead threatening the striking doctors with immediate sacking and replacement,” the Embakasi East MP added.

