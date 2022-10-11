Connect with us

Azimio to Challenge Kenya Kwanza’s Majority in the National Assembly

Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has stated that the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance will move to court challenge Kenya Kwanza Alliance’s majority in the National Assembly. 

Speaking on Tuesday, October 11 during a press briefing at the SKM Command Centre, Kalonzo stated that they will sue Speaker Moses Wetangula who ruled in favour of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance during the National Assembly majority battle. 

“We are going to court to go against that ruling of my friend, Wetangula. He’s still my friend even though he occasions disharmony in the country. He knows it, so we’re ruling against that so we don’t do certain things.”

“So Wetangula please, don’t be manipulated. You’re my friend and we have a history from the times we were tear-gassed together. Don’t forget your friend. We must stand for what is truthful and just in this country,” Kalonzo stated.

Wetangula had stated that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance is the majority side in the National Assembly. 

20221011 174932

He argued that the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party consisted of 26 political parties, but some parties subsequently left the coalition.

The former Bungoma Senator faulted the Raila-led Camp for giving the registrar of political parties documents that had errors.

“Surprisingly, the Registrar of Political Parties this morning submitted to me documents said to be the certified copies of the coalition agreements for Kenya Kwanza and Azimio more than 6 weeks after the request by the clerk,” he said.

“You will agree with me honourable members that there would be chaos in this house if I was to make rulings on the basis of unauthenticated, unverifiable and inadmissible documents that affect the rights of members.” He remarked. 

Azimio had nominated Ugunja MP James Opiyo Wandayi and Kathiani MP Robert Mbui as the Majority and deputy majority leaders. 

Kenya Kwanza on the other hand nominated Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichungwa deputised by his Kilifi North counterpart Owen Baya.

