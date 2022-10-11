Raila Odinga Predicts What Awaits Kenya Kwanza Government After 3 Months in Office

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga has predicted that Kenyans will face a high cost of living in the next 3 months under President William Ruto’s administration.

Speaking on Tuesday, October 11 during a meeting with Bunge la Wananchi at Jevanjee grounds in Nairobi, the former Prime Minister predicted that President William Ruto would not have reduced the cost of living within his first 100 days.

“We will give them 100 days and wait and see what they will do. They used to blame Uhuru, and yet the former president was facing the same challenges as world leaders.

“These challenges are the reasons why Uhuru had so many subsidies. They have removed them saying it will be unsustainable,” Raila stated.

The ODM party leader also poked holes in William Ruto’s move to bring back Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) foods. Raila cited advanced European countries that have banned GMOs and asked Kenyans to stand up and reject them.

“These things have been there for 10 years, and many European countries have rejected them, yet they are more advanced. The main reason, European countries denied it is because of health concerns. I hear they wanted to do research. Which research will they do? We have rejected it. We must stand up and say no to GMOs,” Raila stated.

Raila also asked his supporters to keep calm, as he would play a powerful opposition role.

“I have not given up. The times when we were scared of Nyayo are over. All these people stole our victory. Their days are numbered and you will see it. Just be patient,” he stated.

The Azimio leader was in the company of MPs, Phelix Odiwuor (Langata), Babu Owino (Embakasi East), and Caleb Amisi of Saboti.

Also Read: Raila Accuses the International Community Of Denying Him Presidency