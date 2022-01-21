Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Bad Days Ahead For DP Ruto As Uhuru Ally Reveals What Will Happen to UDA in Mt Kenya

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2022 01 21 at 12.35.54

Photo of Deputy President William Ruto and Nominated MP Maina Kamanda

The statehouse race has taken a fresh turn after an individual close to President Uhuru Kenyatta disclosed information on what awaited Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the August 9 parliamentary election.

Nominated Member of Parliament Maina Kamanda has detailed what’s in store for the DP, which could jeopardize the second in command’s chances of succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta as the next commander-in-chief of the republic.

According to Kamanda, who spoke during an interview with Kameme TV on Thursday, the President will join the campaign route in the coming days to support his handshake brother Raila Odinga.

” I have personally spoken with the president and he assured me he will make sure those people don’ t succeed him. From what I know, the last two months will change everything and I can assure you, there will not be a single candidate in Mt Kenya who will be elected on a UDA ticket. Ruto really blundered after he proclaimed himself Mt Kenya kingpin so just wait and see,” the former Starehe MP remarked.

The President will address multiple rallies in the Mount Kenya region to remind residents of the projects he has successfully initiated and completed during his presidency.

WhatsApp Image 2022 01 21 at 12.36.05

Photo of Nominated MP Maina Kamanda

Kamanda said that he spoke with the President, who told him that he would launch a big campaign against the Deputy President and his United Democratic Alliance partners.

” He will not allow UDA to win any seat from the region. Those politicians who are rushing to join UDA will soon realize that they moved to the wrong side, ” Kamanda added.
Kamanda also said he is not so old and will be running for the Nairobi county senatorial seat in the August 9 elections.
ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company Director Karen Nyamu, and gospel artist Rufftone are among those who have indicated an interest in the Senatorial seat.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019