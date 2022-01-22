Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Bad News to Lonyangapuo as Ruto Endorses Simon Kachapin for West Pokot Gubernatorial seat

By

Published

wpid west pokot governor simno kachapin and senator john lonyangapuo during the education day at nasokol girls yesterday jpg

Photo of West Pokoto governor John Lonyangapuo and former governor Simon Kachapin

The West Pokot gubernatorial race in the August polls is set to be stiff with incumbent governor Prof. John Lonyang’apuo facing former governor Simon Kachapin.

While touring the county of Friday, DP William Ruto endorsed Simon Kachapin as he referred to him as the next governor.

“Kachapin kuja, simama hapa. Tumekubaliana tutatembea pamoja? Tuko na governor ama hatuna? Governor wa West Pokot ako ama hayuko?”  The second in command said.

Kachapin was in 2017 defeated by Lonyangapuo under the Kanu Ticket, He has now joined UDA, which is allied to Ruto as he intends to reclaim his seat.

Kachapin was a member of the Kenya African National Union (KANU) before joining Ruto’s team.

Lonyangapuo on the other hand has pledged to support ODM leader Raila Amolo Odinga in his bid to succeed Uhuru Kenyatta in the August 9 elections.

During his recent visit to the county, the governor presented Raila with a Memorandum of the People on behalf of the Pokot community in West Pokot and Tiaty. The booklet lists crucial community areas that have been disregarded since the country’s independence.

Another request made by the governor was the establishment of the Pokot Community Code, which will be majorly used to identify the community.

Governor Lonyangapuo’s relationship with DP Ruto on the other hand is bad following the recent clash between their allies in West Pokot.

This was after the governor ordered the destruction of UDA Wheelbarrow symbols from major towns within the county.

IMG 20220114141959

The vandalization of UDA symbols was a conversation until recently when one man was shot with an arrow while trying to bring down an erected wheelbarrow.

In response to the recent development, Kennedy Lonalo, deputy county commissioner for West Pokot sub-county, urged youths against participating in early political campaigns.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019