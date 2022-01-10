Big Blow to Hustler Nation As Omtata Moves To Court to Block Ruto Presidency

Renowned Kenyan activist Okiya Omtata has moved to the high court in a bid to block Deputy President William Samoei Ruto from running for the presidency.

In the petition that was filed on Monday, January 10, 2022, Omtata claimed that any government official, from deputy president, a sitting governor, a sitting deputy governor, a sitting MP, and a sitting MCA, must resign from his/ her position before running for the top seat.

“That a declaration that any public officer, including a sitting deputy president, a sitting governor, a sitting deputy governor, a sitting MP, and a sitting MCA is not qualified for nomination as a presidential candidate,” Omtata said.

Omtatah added that a declaration be issued that a sitting president, a sitting deputy president, a serving governor, and a sitting deputy governor must relinquish office before they can be elected to elective offices other than the ones they hold.

The official campaigns for the 2022 General Elections are set to run from May 10, after presidential candidates submit their papers to the IEBC, through August 6, two days before polling day.

The electoral commission released the 2022 election rules, mandating civil officials seeking to run for office to retire by February 9. The law demands that public officers seeking elective seats resign six months to the general election.

All public officers who intend to run for office in the August 9 general election must resign at least six months before the election. That is the law that must be complied with,” Section 43(3) of the Elections Act 2011 states.

A number of government officials are expected to resign from their positions in February, including half of Uhuru Kenyatta’s cabinet with most of the CS interested in gubernatorial seats.

The seven Cabinet secretaries likely to seek governor’s seats are said to be Peter Munya (Agriculture), Sicily Kariuki (Water), Simon Chelugui (Labour), Charles Keter (Devolution), Ukur Yatani (Treasury), John Munyes (Petroleum) and Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa.