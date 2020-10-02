Blow To DP Ruto As Eldoret Billionaire Endorses Raila Odinga For President

(KDRTV) – Controversial 86-year-old Eldoret businessman, Jackson Kibor has endorsed Orange Democratic Movement Party (ODM) leader Raila Odinga’s Presidency.

“If I was to choose between Raila Odinga or William Ruto’s Presidency, I would ask Kenyans to rally behind the Raila Odinga,” Mr. Kibor was quoted saying.

The billionaire believes that the son of Oginga is a very wise man who should be given a chance to lead this country. He joked that he deserves it even if it means he comes in as ‘The People’s President’. He was speaking during an interview with The Star.

“Raila Odinga is a very wise man and I know he is capable of taking this country forward,” Kibor insisted.

The businessman said that the Deputy President has some traits that he does not like and therefore cannot endorse him for the house on the hill even if they come from the same community.

According to him, he has visited William Ruto once in his home where he warned him to be humble but all in vain. He has refused to humble himself, which he finds quite frustrating for a leader.

“There is a day I visited Ruto in his home in Eldoret. I told him that he should humble himself and be wise if he wants to lead this country. I am afraid he is the opposite of that,” the veteran politician said.

Kibor also talked about his personal life. He said that he has no regrets in life because he has lived the best life ever despite his difficult upbringing. He is very ready for his death and he has enough for his 4 wives and 26 children.

“My upbringing might have been difficult but that is in the past and I do not regret because that is the life that made me who I am today,” Kibor said.

