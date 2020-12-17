Connect with us

Politics

Boniface Mwangi Apologizes for Insulting Senator Millicent Omanga

Millicent Omanga
(KDRTV) – Political activist Boniface Mwangi has apologized to Kenyans and Jubilee Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga over the derogatory remarks he made towards the politician on Wednesday.

Mwangi was caught up in an online tiff with Omanga describing her as a bedsheet seller who rose to be Senator through dubious means.

The Nairobi politician was forced to retaliate, reducing the fight into an ugly confrontation. She accused Boniface Mwangi of benefiting from the Post Election Violence of 2007/8 by selling pictures of victims.

Mwangi now says he lost himself during the fight and ended up disrespecting himself, his friends, and the people who believe in him.

He also apologized to Senator Omanga, saying he was out of line.

“Yesterday l disrespected myself, my friends, and the people who believe in me. I get insulted every day and rarely do l lose it. Yesterday l lost it. I am sorry to everyone l offended,” Mwangi said in a tweet.

The former Starehe Constituency aspirant has since deleted all the derogatory tweets from his timeline.

KDRTV can report that Mwangi is the one who first provoked Omanga without any reason. The former Nairobi Woman Rep aspirant has been on the receiving end of brutal attacks over her body from male bloggers. Yesterday alone, she was attacked by bloggers Robert Alai, Abraham Mutai, and the aforementioned Mwangi.

