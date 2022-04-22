Connect with us

Breaking News: Former President Mwai Kibaki is Dead

By

Published

20220422 122507

Retired President Emilio Mwai Kibaki has passed away. 

President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced the death during a nation address at state house.

Uhuru announced that the former President died on Thursday April 21 night.

President Kenyatta paid tribute to his predecessor as a leader who directed the country toward economic prosperity, democracy, and the wellbeing of all Kenyans.

He stated that all Kenyan flags shall be flown at half-mast in all public buildings, ministries, and missions worldwide until the day he is buried.

“The nation will observe a period of national morning from today until sunset that President will be buried,” Uhuru stated.

Kibaki is credited with recovering Kenya’s ailing economy, but his presidency was overshadowed by deadly violence that erupted after his contested re-election in December 2007.

Kibaki died at the age of 90.

He has left behind four children ; Judy Kibaki, Jimmy Kibaki, David Kagi and Tony Githinji.

