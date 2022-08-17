Chebukati Claims The Four IEBC Commissioners Wanted to Force a Re-Run

The Chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Wafula Chebukati has for the first time addressed the decision of the four IEBC commissioners to reject the presidential election results.

In a statement Chebukati stated that the four commissioners namely Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi, Justus Nyang’aya and Irene Masit wanted him to moderate the results and force a run off.

“During a briefing meeting held on 15th August 2022 at around 3.00 pm before the final declaration of the Presidential Election results, the four Commissioners demanded that the Chairperson moderates the results for purpose of forcing an election Re-run contrary to their oath of office,” Chebukati said.

“The Chairperson refused to yield to this unconstitutional and illegal demand and proceeded to declare the results of the Presidential Election as received from the polling stations, and contained in Form 34A, in accordance with the law,” he added.

He went on to state that the commissioners took an oath of office during their appointment to be transparent.

Chebukati chastised the four saying that they had access to results forehand while the tallying was ongoing.

“Their duties were well defined in writing and allocated at the National Tally Center (NTC). They had access to all results beforehand and interchangeably announced them for six (6) days in the full glare of live television.” He stated.

The four commissioners had held two presses on Monday and Tuesday stating that they dont take ownership of the elections due to the opaque nature they have been handled.

“We have done the 2022 general election in the most efficient manner. We have ensured that all the challenges have been contained,” commissioner Juliana Cherera said.

They four later on Tuesday issued another statement saying that the numbers were not adding up and accused Mr Chebukati of running a one-man show.

