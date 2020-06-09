Controversial Woman Rep Dumps Ruto for Baba

(KDRTV) – Laikipia Woman Rep Cate Waruguru on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to ODM leader Raila Odinga with speculation rife on social media that she had dumped Deputy President William Ruto.

Raila said that he had discussed critical national issues including constitutional reforms and national unity with Waruguru.

“The President needs support and the country requires unity,” Raila said and commended the MP for being “courageous and strong.”

Hosted Laikipia County MP Catherine Waruguru, who was accompanied by Minority Whip @JunetMohamed. We held a discussion on critical national issues including constitutional reforms and national unity. pic.twitter.com/WOmlBWgGKV — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) June 9, 2020

Waruguru has been one of the biggest critics of the BBI report. In November last year, she insulted Governor Anne Waiguru for leading the BBI crusade during the Kibra by-elections. She advised the governor to concentrate on her marriage.

“Kuna mwanamke mwengine hapa sijui ameolewa juzi. Hata tumbo ya kwanza haijatupatia mtoto lakini wakati huu anafikiria ile kitu kubwa atazaa ni kutuzalia BBI,” Waruguru said at an Inua Mama Meeting.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, who is one of Baba’s biggest supporters, welcomed Waiguru to team Raila. He said the MP had been stolen by the devil but has now seen the light.