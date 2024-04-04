DP Gachagua To Sponsor 10 University Students, Promises Reforms In Funding Model

The Government is considering opening reforms to the University funding model to capture feedback from students, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced

Speaking on Thursday in Kilifi County during a Public Lecture at Pwani University on Scaling the Leadership Ladder, the Deputy President asked the Principal Secretary for Higher Education and Research Beatrice Inyangala to engage students and other stakeholders to ensure the model fulfills its objective of access to education for all.

Gachagua said this as he announced sponsorship to the 10 most needy students from Pwani University.

“If the student leaders have a contribution to make, we shall create a mechanism to listen to them. We are willing to receive more ideas to improve,” the Deputy President stated.

Gachagua noted that the Government adopted the University Education Funding Model to increase access to education for students, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Among other issues, the model gives guidance on full, partial, and loan financing based on their financial background.

PS Inyangala said students will have an opportunity to give feedback on the model so as to meet the needs of all students.

“I want to assure you that we have received good feedback. Our team will go around universities including Pwani University in collection of feedback and from other stakeholders,” she said.

She said the model has opened more opportunities for students who were disadvantaged, and a review will make this even better.

The Deputy President and the PS were responding to a question from one of the students, Amina Mohamed.

During the address, the DP asked the students to shun alcohol, drug, and substance abuse to allow them to concentrate on their studies. He said education will enable them to grow into better leaders.

Gachagua also challenged them to remain focused on their studies and take up new challenges as part of growth.

