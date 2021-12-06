DP Ruto’s Ally Bolts Out Of Tangatanga? Details of Senator Linturi’s Meeting With Raila’s Ally Emerge

In the wake of the ongoing political flip flops characterized by heavyweight lawmakers deflecting to new political homes, Deputy President William Ruto’s Hustler Nation faction might be dealt a huge blow following his longtime confidant Meru Senator Mithika Linturi’s latest alliance with Meru County boss Kiraitu Murungi.
Governor Kiraitu Murungi declared his imminent support to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga’s presidency. He expressed confidence in Azimio la Umoja forays that basically seeks to bring Kenyans under an umbrella of unity ahead of 2022 general election.
Today Monday, 6th December, Meru county chief held a fruitful consultative engagement with DP Ruto’s allied MP Mithika Linturi alongside Imenti Central MP Hon Moses Kirima Ngushine to team up and gear up agenda that will achieve the dreams of Meru residents.
“This evening, Senator Mithika Linturi and Imenti Central MP Moses Kirima Ngushine paid me a courtesy call where we decided to work together as a team to steer the dream of making Meru great” Governor Kiraitu Murungi informed.Senator Mithika Linturi has been DP Ruto’s pointman and key bottom-up crusader who has enticed the hustler nation narrative in the region thus increasing DP Ruto’s political network in Mt Kenya.
Political pundits have already indicated that Senator Linturi might be drafting an unannounced exit signal from Tangatanga camp to chill heels in Raila’s Azimio la Umoja.
Notably, if Senator Linturi’s association with Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi will add a political bonga point to Raila’s presidency, the DP Ruto who is keen at tapping all the votes in Meru county will be forced to rush back on the drawing board to the penetration channel into the region ahead of 2022 election.
DP Ruto has today camped in Nyeri county where he finalized his three-days empowerment tour and later rented the outskirts of Laikipia county to sell bottom-up agenda.
