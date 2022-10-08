Dr.Miguna Reveals What His First Assignment After Landing in Kenya 

Exiled Kenyan lawyer Dr. Miguna Miguna has revealed what he will do after he jets back into the country on October 20.

In a statement on his Twitter Account, Dr. Miguna has stated that he will first pay respects to the late Chris Msando who died before the 2017 General Elections and former human rights activist Onyango Oloo who passed away in July 2020.

Miguna will then proceed to pay his last respects to his father and sister in laws who died while he was in Canada.

“Soon after arriving in Kenya on October 20, 2022, I will unveil a schedule which will include paying my last respects to my comrade Onyango Oloo, Chris Msando, my sister-in-law, father-in-law and all those fearless freedom fighters despot Uhuru Kenyatta murdered in 2017 and 2018.” Miguna stated.

Miguna was deported by the government in 2018 after he took part in the mock swearing in of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as the people’s president at Uhuru Park.

He was charged with treason-related offenses, and his attempts to return to Kenya were futile due to the red alerts that had been issued and sustained by the government.

Outgoing Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiangi had earlier claimed that Miguna lost his Kenyan citizenship following the promulgation of the new constitution in 2010 as the old constitution prohibited dual citizenship.

“You have to fill a piece of paper so that you regain your Kenyan passport or citizenship. There’s a judgment by the court on this matter which clearly shows how you regain your citizenship,” said Matiang’i in a past interview.

“There are court rulings in place by the high court on how you regain citizenship after you lost citizenship in the old constitution. Because in the old constitution you were not allowed to have dual citizenship.” He added.

Miguna has however been given a new passport which he will use when coming back to Kenya.

“1687 days after Uhuru Kenyatta, @RailaOdinga, Fred Matiang’i, @Karanjakibicho and @GKihalangwa conspired to illegally seize and destroyed my Kenyan Passport, President @WilliamsRuto has had a new one delivered to me. Waiting for the lifting of red alerts,” Miguna posted on September 20.

