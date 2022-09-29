Miguna Names Three Best Cabinet Appointments President William Ruto Made

Canada based Kenyan Lawyer Dr. Miguna Miguna has named three Cabinet nominees that he feels were a good pick by President William Ruto.

Speaking during an interview with Gerald Bitok on Wednesday evening the exiled lawyer named Interior Cabinet Secretary nominee Professor Kithure Kindiki as the best choice in William Ruto’s cabinet.

” I like the pick of Kindiki. I think it is an excellent choice,” he said.

The controversial lawyer also named Cabinet secretary for Roads nominee Onesmus Kipchumba Murkomen and Mithikla Linturi as the minister of Livestock and agriculture as great appointments.

“I think Murkoemn is an excellent choice. I think even Mithika Linturi is an excellent choice for minister of agriculture. and there are many other positions I think are excellent choices,” Miguna said.

Miguna added that the new Cabinet is well-balanced and that the President made the best possible appointment. He stated that the President should not be condemned in any way because he has the right to choose his cabinet members.

However the former Raila ally revealed that he was not satisfied with the nominations of Treasury CS Professor Njuguna Ndung’u and that of Health CS Susan Wafula.

“He (Njuguna Ndungu) failed when he was the governor. He is not somebody who can turn around the economy. So I have a problem with that” Miguna stated.

” I have a problem with the minister of health who I don’t think understands health. She has a diploma basically as far as I am concerned in some unrelated field. Maybe distant cousin to medicine. I don’t think that is the appropriate person to handle the important docket of Health,” he added.

Also Read: Miguna Miguna Names Two Cabinet Secretaries That President Ruto Should not Have Appointed