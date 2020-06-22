Duale Axed As Majority, Amos Kimunya Appointed To Replace Him

(KDRTV)-National Assembly majority leader Aden Duale has been impeached and has been replaced by Kipipiri Member of parliament Amos Kimunya

The changes in the party management were made on Monday during Jubilee Party Parliamentary Group meeting held at the KICC chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta

During the same meeting, MP Adan Keynan was appointed to replace Kimunya as the secretary of the Jubilee party Coalition National Assembly PG

At the same time, the head of the Jubilee party stated that the coalition through the new leader of the Government Business and Majority Chief whip, will announce further changes in the composition of House Committees to the speaker of the National Assembly by Thursday, 25th June 2020.

President Uhuru Kenyatta also reminded the lawmakers to bestow efforts on developing the coalition and urged them to abandon divisive politics

During the Jubilee party meeting, the Deputy President William Ruto whose political camp has been greatly affected by the ongoing party purge was also in the attendance

The latest revelations have come after 126 out of 179 Members of parliament in the Jubilee party signed a petition supporting the ejection of Aden Duale as the party majority leader in the national assembly

So far, the ongoing Jubilee party purge has affected the following members in various positions;

Sen. Kipchumba Murkomen, Benjamin Washiali, Cecily Mabrire, Moses Kuria, Alice Wahome, Robert Pukose, Kimani Ichungwa Gladys Shollei Victor Munyaka William Cheptumo Fred Kapondi, Joyce Korir, Khatib Mwashetani and Catherine Waruguru.

The Jubilee Parliamentary Group also promised make further changes to the house committee as part of the ongoing Jubilee party purge