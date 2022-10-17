Emmanuel Tallam a Lands Job at State House as President Ruto makes New Appointments

Emmanuel Tallam has landed at State House as the Press Secretary in the Presidential Communication Service (PCS).

In a statement sent from State House on Monday, October 17, President Ruto also appointed George Ng’ong’a Macgoye as the Deputy President’s chief of staff and Reuben Maiyo as his personal secretary.

Njeri Rugane will be the head of communication services in the DP’s office, and Paul Muraya Mwangi will be the private secretary to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

“As set out in Executive Order No. 1 of 2022, on the Organization of Government of Kenya, the executive office of the President comprises the Office of the President, the Office of the Deputy President, and the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary. In that regard, it is hereby noted that President William Ruto has today caused additional appointments within the ranks of the Executive Office of the President as follows,” the statement in part.

Talam previously served as the director of communications in the Office of the Deputy President.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Nairobi (UON) and a post-graduate diploma from the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC).

Before being poached by Ruto, he had a prosperous career at KTN, where he rose through the ranks to become the station’s Deputy Managing Editor.

Talam also worked as the planning and assignment editor for China Central Television (CCTV).

More details to follow….