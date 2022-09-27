Five Roles Musalia Mudavadi Will be Doing as the Prime Cabinet Secretary

President William Ruto on Tuesday September 27 appointed Amani National Congress party leader as the Prime Cabinet secretary.

Ruto stated that the position Mudavadi will hold will be the third powerful in government after the President and Deputy President.

“We have again the other very important position and that is of the Prime Cabinet Secretary and I have appointed my brother Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi into that office.

“That office is possibly the most senior office after the office of the President and Deputy President and I have set out functions,” Ruto explained.

President Ruto also assigned Mudavadi five roles in his government.

Assisting the President and Deputy President in the Coordination and supervision of Government Ministries and State Departments. liaising with the Ministry responsible for Interior and Coordination, oversee the implementation of government policies, programmes and projects. Chairung and coordinating National Government Legislative agenda across all Ministries and State Departments consulting with and for transmission to the party coalition leadership in both the National Assembly and the Senate. Facilitating inter-ministerial coordination of cross-functional initiatives and programs.

President Ruto had promised the ANC leader during the campaign that he would appoint him as the Prime CS in his government, while Ford-Moses Kenya’s Wetangula was assured the position of National Assembly speaker.

In addition, the two were guaranteed six positions in Ruto’s cabinet and priority development projects in their home countries.

In a statement on his social media handles Mudavadi has thanked Ruto for the appointment.

“I take this opportunity to thank His Excellency The President of The Republic of Kenya Dr William Ruto for nominating me to serve Kenyans as the Prime Cabinet Secretary,” Mudavadi stated.

