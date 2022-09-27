Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Former Raila Strategist Eliud Owalo Breaks Silence After Being Nominated As ICT Cabinet Secretary 

By

Published

Eliud Owalo 1

Eliud Owalo

Eliud Owalo who has been nominated for the position of Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of ICT has expressed his gratitude to President William Ruto for the appointment. 

In a statement on Tuesday September 27 Owalo said his appointment to cabinet will give him an opportunity to serve the people of Kenya and to deliver the Kenya Kwanza manifesto. 

“I take this early opportunity to sincerely thank the President and Commander in Chief of the Defense Forces of the Republic of Kenya, Dr. William Samoei Ruto for having nominated me to serve Kenyans as the Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication and the Digital Economy,” Owalo stated. 

Owalo also thanked President William Ruto for entrusting him to lead the Ministry of ICT, noting that the sector is crucial to the country’s progress. He pledged to diligently serve once he assumes office.

“There is no greater honour than to serve one’s country. I promise to be responsive to the needs of Kenyans and to serve selflessly with diligence and efficacy,” he said.

“Overall, I thank the almighty God for giving me this opportunity to serve my countrymen and women as by serving God’s people, you serve God.” He added. 

Owalo will succeed outgoing CS Joe Mucheru at the ICT Ministry.

Related: Full List of William Ruto’s Cabinet Secretaries 

He previously served as Raila Odinga’s strategist. He however ditched the former Prime Minister in 2019 to join Amani National Congress (ANC) headed by Musalia Mudavadi.

Owalo left the ANC a year later citing the necessity for the party’s leader to make decisions, and backed Ruto’s State House bid.

At UDA, he was promoted to deputy secretary general in charge of strategy, reporting to the party’s secretary general, Veronica Maina.

Also Read: List of Seven Women President Ruto Has Nominated to His Cabinet 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020