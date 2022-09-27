Former Raila Strategist Eliud Owalo Breaks Silence After Being Nominated As ICT Cabinet Secretary 

Eliud Owalo who has been nominated for the position of Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of ICT has expressed his gratitude to President William Ruto for the appointment.

In a statement on Tuesday September 27 Owalo said his appointment to cabinet will give him an opportunity to serve the people of Kenya and to deliver the Kenya Kwanza manifesto.

“I take this early opportunity to sincerely thank the President and Commander in Chief of the Defense Forces of the Republic of Kenya, Dr. William Samoei Ruto for having nominated me to serve Kenyans as the Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication and the Digital Economy,” Owalo stated.

Owalo also thanked President William Ruto for entrusting him to lead the Ministry of ICT, noting that the sector is crucial to the country’s progress. He pledged to diligently serve once he assumes office.

“There is no greater honour than to serve one’s country. I promise to be responsive to the needs of Kenyans and to serve selflessly with diligence and efficacy,” he said.

“Overall, I thank the almighty God for giving me this opportunity to serve my countrymen and women as by serving God’s people, you serve God.” He added.

Owalo will succeed outgoing CS Joe Mucheru at the ICT Ministry.

He previously served as Raila Odinga’s strategist. He however ditched the former Prime Minister in 2019 to join Amani National Congress (ANC) headed by Musalia Mudavadi.

Owalo left the ANC a year later citing the necessity for the party’s leader to make decisions, and backed Ruto’s State House bid.

At UDA, he was promoted to deputy secretary general in charge of strategy, reporting to the party’s secretary general, Veronica Maina.

