Forget Bhang & Snakes, Wajackoyah Comes Up With Another Method to Pay Off Chinese Debt

August 9 Presidential contender Professor George Wajackoyah now says that if elected, his government will begin exporting dog meat so as to pay off the external debt.

Wajackoyah, who has previously stated that his administration will legalize the growing of marijuana and introduce snake farming, says he will export dog and snake meat to China and other nations to improve the Kenyan economy.

“My government will export snakes and dogs overseas to make more money to pay off the country’s debts,” Wajackoya said on Sunday.

Wajackoyah was in the company of his running mate, Justina Wamae, as he restated his promise to legalize the growth of marijuana, stating that his administration will cultivate bhang on the 4,494.8 hectares of the Mumias Sugar Company’s core estate.

In addition, the presidential candidate asserted that his government will deport Chinese nationals residing in Kenya who, according to him, have taken advantage of lucrative opportunities at the expense of Kenyans.

“I will have Chinese citizens who have grabbed jobs in the country deported if elected,” he said.

Wajackoyah’s views have been labeled by certain religious leaders as immoral and unethical, despite the fact that Prof. Wajackoyah’s candidacy is gaining support among young people across the country. He has however maintained that he is prepared to counter the predicted opposition.

“This is the only chance Kenyans have to change this country because we are only four aspirants, and it’s only me and Justina that have the real concerns of Kenyans. But if they want to follow someone who is giving them money, fine,” Wajackoyah said earlier this month.

The former police officer will battle it out against Raila Odinga, William Ruto and David Mwaura in the August 9 General Election.

