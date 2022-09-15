Connect with us

Former Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi Lands Role in Nairobi County 

Former Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwagangi has been picked by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja in a task force that will work on reforming Nairobi City County’s Health Sector.

In a statement issued on Thursday September 15, Governor Sakaja appointed appointed a six member team that will chaired by former 

Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor Prof. Olive Mugenda.

Other members in the task force include; Amref Health Africa CEO Dr. Githinji Gitahi, Dr. Anastacia Nyalita, Dr. William Charles Fryda, Ms. Dorcas Kemunto and Ms. Karei Mwenda.

“It is notified for general information of the public that The Governor of Nairobi, H.E. Johnson Sakaja, has appointed a taskforce chaired by Prof. Olive Mugenda to review and propose reforms in the Nairobi City County Health Sector,” Sakaja’s statement read in part. 

The task force’s responsibilities include reviewing citizens’ access to quality health care, assessing the status of all public health facilities, reviewing the supply chain management of pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical products, and assessing the status of health information management and proposing interventions toward a comprehensive health information management system.

Other responsibilities include examining present human resource capacity, identifying gaps, and developing an Efficient Health Financing Model.

Sakaja added that the taskforce would consult with members of the public, Nairobi County health personnel, and other stakeholders to assess the public’s access to excellent health care.

He noted that the team should draft and submit its report with recommendations within 45 days. 

Governor Sakaja had pledged in his manifesto to give the healthcare system a new face. 

He stated that he will  put in place an Integrated Hospital Information Management System (IHIMS) and health funding by paying off debts and ensuring a steady supply of medicine.

