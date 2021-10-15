Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Former MP’s Daughter Badly Mocked After Begging Kenyans To Help Clear Her Father’s Medical Bill

By

Published

Chep

Kenyans on social media recently ganged up against the daughter of former Mt. Elgon Member of Parliament John Serut for asking for financial help.

The daughter only identified as Chemoss took to Twitter to ask for help in clearing her father’s medical bill which has burgeoned to almost Ksh 20 million.

The former lawmaker was diagnosed with multiple myeloma – a type of blood cancer affecting multiple body organs – in January last year.

“Hey guys, so a lot of you don’t know me but I’m here requesting your help today. My father’s name is John Serut and he’s been unwell for a while now. He was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in January of 2020. Since then, we’ve had medical bills totalling about 20 million,” she wrote on her Twitter handle.

” So far, we’ve handled this as a family but we’re now reaching out to you for help,” she added.

The post, however, shocked many who called out the lady for making the request. According to some, no lawmaker should ask for help from Kenyans because of their hefty pay while in power.

Others accused the politician of being ruthless and corrupt while he was in power, therefore, swearing they’ll never help him.

“I really hate to be insensitive about this but it crossed my TL and the name John Serut has brought a lot of dark memories in my life and I wish I could see your dad and show him the middle finger,” a Twitter user identified as I am Her said.

READ ALSO:Ben Githae Reveals Why He Will Only Vote For Whoever Uhuru Wants In Power In 2022

“In 2007 This John Serut killed 2 uncles of mine and 3 cousins because they refused to join his “group” of youths called “janjawit” whom he wanted to recruit for his own malicious reasons He took them huko forest and slit their throats in cold blood akipea vijana wa watu kiapo,” the user added.

Dr. John Njenga Karugia PhD.
There is a special satisfaction I feel whenever I am kind to a person who has treated me like shit, or a person who is treating me like shit without knowing that I know that s/he is secretly treating me like shit yet I am being kind. Contribute for John Serut and walk your walk.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019