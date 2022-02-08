Connect with us

Politics

Gloves off As Uhuru Asks Ruto to Prepare for War

By

Published

photomix image

President Uhuru Kenyatta has taken a swipe at DP William Ruto asking him to prepare for a strong political battle ahead of the August 9 general election.

While speaking at the Annual Universal Healthcare Conference in Mombasa on Monday, February 7, the head of state said that he will take charge of his succession politics.

“Sasa kipindi cha siasa kimefika na mtatusikia. Kuna wakati wa kazi na wakati wa siasa, sasa kila mtu ako na uhuru; wale ambao walitangulia na wale ambao tunaingia,

While downplaying the popularity of the Tanga Tanga-aligned group, the president stressed that the presidential contest is a marathon, not a sprint.

“This is a marathon. I don’t have a project, but I will see where to put my vote for someone I trust and if there is one or two people who will listen to me, I will put across my request,” he said.

President Kenyatta stated, without elaborating, that he will campaign across the country for his favorite presidential candidate.

Ruto and Uhuru

At the same occasion, Secretary-General of the Central Organization for Trade Unions (COTU) Francis Atwoli continued to attack the deputy president, claiming he will face a humiliating defeat on August 9.

The fiery unionist made a bad ‘joke’ about the deputy president, implying that Ruto will hang himself once the results of the August 2022 presidential election are announced by IEBC.

“Those who are close to William Ruto should cut down all the trees in Sugoi or else he will hang himself when the results are announced in August,” said Atwoli.

RutoUhuru

President Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto have been reading from different scripts in recent years with their fallout being largely influenced by the 2018 handshake between the head of state and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

