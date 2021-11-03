Connect with us

Politics

Goodbye OKA, Kalonzo’s Ally Bids Wiper Farewell As He Joins DP Ruto’s UDA

By

Published

FB IMG 16358732862852010
FB IMG 16358732862852010

Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has now become a hot cake for popular and influential legislators seeking to advance their political ambitions ahead of 2022 general election.

The political ball has kept rolling in hustler nation movement after Kiambu Women Representative Hon Gathoni Wamuchomba pressed the button of shifting from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee camp to the outgrowing Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA). The embattled former Kiambu Governor Hon Fednand Waititu followed the lead few weeks later and dumped Jubilee for Tangatanga team. Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru’s latest entrance into Tangatanga axis has drove spikes of fear in Wangui Ngirici’s (DP Ruto’s longtime confidant) team for tapping a perceived stiff competition for UDA party ticket in next year’s gubernatorial race.

The hustler nation squad led by the party Secretary General Veronica Maina and Executive Director Odanga Pessa received another defector from One Kenya Alliance (OKA) Hon Benard Chege Waweru who doubles as Wiper party’s Murang’a County Chairman. Hon Benard Chege Waweru has been One Kenya Alliance heavyweight mobilizer especially in Murang’a County and his exit from Wiper might technically post a deficit in OKA mobilization team in Mt Kenya region.

Having internalized the political waves on the ground and weighed the popularity of bigwig parties to the electorates, Benard who seeks to replace Hon Irungu Kang’ata for Murang’a senatorial position in 2022 resorted to play his cards safe by joining the hustler nation bandwagon for appropriate re-alignments plans.

Ukweli Usemwe! OKA Has Agreed To Join ODM, Just Waiting For The Right?

This has served Kalonzo Musyoka’s presidency a huge blow and added DP Ruto’s unwavering support for his 2022 presidential desire despite facing endless bumps and hurdles from president Uhuru Kenyatta’s allied legislators and some of his (DP Ruto) opponents from OKA and ODM. Ruto is expected to tour Gatanga (Mt Kenya) tommorow, Wednesday, 3rd November to extend his campaign strategies to the rich-vote Mt Kenya region.

In this article:
