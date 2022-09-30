Governor Sakaja  Ridicules Mike Sonko Over Drinking Alcohol 

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has mocked former Governor Mike Sonko over drinking alcohol.

Speaking on Friday September 30 while being handed over the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), Governor Sakaja stated that he only takes tea and won’t subscribe to be given inducements to sway decisions.

Sakaja was sensational referring to the signing of the memorandum of understanding between Sonko and the national government where the former Makadara MP later claimed that he was given a bottle of alcohol at State House before signing the papers.

“We later learned that other forces and inducements were used to encourage the signing. I want to confirm that this morning I have only served tea and the AG declined to take tea,” Sakaja said.

The Nairobi County boss was given Key functions from the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) by General Mohammed Badi.

“Devolution is an amazing gift. It was the highlight of the 2010 Constitution. Unfortunately, some of these functions were taken to the national government,” Sakaja said after getting the roles.

“I want to honour NMS. You did a good job despite the challenges, but we still need your help. I wasn’t to urge my staff that you are all one you are all staff of Nairobi county,” He added.

He further stated that there was a discussion about the county signing anMOU with the military to allow the latter to provide services as needed.

Sakaja also assured Nairobi County Workers together with those who were employed that they won’t be intimidated by the new leadership.

“I want to urge my staff in Nairobi County Government and those who are coming back that you are all now one. There are no former NMS staff or County Government staff. You are all staff of the Nairobi County Government and you’ll work together as equals.” He remarked.

