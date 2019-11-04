‘Heshimu Bedroom!’ ODM Trolls Ruto for Entering Kibra Under Heavy Security

Deputy President William Ruto has come under heavy criticism for entering Kibra Constituency under heavy security, guarded by mean-looking GSU officers.

Ruto led campaigns to drum up support for Jubilee candidate MacDonald Mariga at the DC Grounds on Sunday. Jubilee supporters were quick to share pictures of the massive crowd that received the hustler in the slum.

Interestingly, ODM have shared a picture showing Ruto being escorted to DC grounds under heavy security. Armed officers formed a perimiter wall around Ruto’s convoy.

How they enter someone’s bedroom. Fear and armed security all over. BOOM, Kibra is O D M… pic.twitter.com/RoN4ZY8wok — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) November 3, 2019

Raila’s party said the DP used heavy security because he feared what might happen to him in Kibra. This is ironical owing to the fact that he has been saying Kibra is not anyone’s bedroom.

ODM’s Director of Communications Phillip Etale also challenged Ruto to repeat the utterances he had said about Raila at a Nakuru Church function on Saturday in Kibra.

Read Also: How Ruto is ‘Bullying’ Raila in His Own Bedroom

During the church function at Salgaa, the DP said things were so thick for Raila in his bedroom that he had to seek the reinforcement from outsiders.

“If you see someone asking for help in the bedroom, you should know that things are thick. Isn’t it? It should be every man for himself in the bedroom. If you see a man asking for reinforcements, things are not going well,”Ruto said.

This man William Ruto, Ametingisha Raila hadi ameitisha reinforcement. We all love Dp Ruto though some of you love him in denial. But Love is Love. pic.twitter.com/rhVDXvyzlO — NaiBei™ (@naiblogger) November 2, 2019

Kibra has a history of hostility towards anyone perceived to be oppossing Baba. Last week, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and his candidate were chased from a function. Mariga’s convoy was also pelted with stones last month.

Can William Ruto repeat the things he said in Salgaa on a podium right inside Kibera. Come baby come. Kibra campaigns are done in Kibra 250 Kilometers away. Coward — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) November 2, 2019

The Kibra by-elections will be held on Thursday this week. Mariga and Imran Okoth are perceived to be the front runners in the race to replace the late Ken Okoth who succumbed to cancer in July.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases