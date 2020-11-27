How President Uhuru, Raila Plotted Governor Mike Sonko’s Impeachment

(KDRTV) – Details have emerged of behind the scenes intrigues that led to the tabling of a fresh motion to impeach Governor Mike Sonko at the Nairobi County Assembly.

The Assembly’s Minority leader Michael Ogada moved the motion on Thursday. 86 MCAs appended their signatures on the impeachment notice, a sign that Sonko’s goose is as well as cooked.

BREAKING: 86 MCA’s sign special notice of Motion to Impeach Governor Mike Sonko – Motion currently being presented by County Assembly Minority Leader. pic.twitter.com/VIki4j3DpJ — seth olale (@SethOlale) November 26, 2020

It has now emerged that President Uhuru Kenyatta is solidly behind the impeachment motion. In fact, sources at the Assembly have whispered that it is the President who initiated the whole process.

An MCA intimated to a local daily that the President made the call on Sunday, asking lawmakers to kickstart the impeachment process and work closely with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Uhuru, the MCA says, is angered with Sonko’s refusal to work with NMS boss Mohammed Badi. The President is also said to be tired of Sonko’s constant insults and lack of respect.

“The reason we were given to initiate the motion was Sonko’s refusal to work with NMS boss Mohammed Badi and his constant abuse of the president,” the Jubilee lawmaker said.

Nairobi MCAs are also believed to have met Raila Odinga where they discussed how to marshall the numbers for the governor’s ouster.

Interestingly, it is President Kenyatta who intervened when the MCAs plotted to impeach Sonko in February this year. The President called Jubilee MCAs to State House and asked them to drop the impeachment plans and concentrate on serving Nairobians.

It was widely believed that the President had struck a deal with Sonko to have him hand over some county’s key services to NMS and the President would ensure he is not impeached.

Major-General Badi was never retired from the Defense Forces – so he isn't a civilian officer. KDF officers only answer to the KDF chain of command with their Commander-In-Chief uptop. If Sonko wants Maj-Gen Badi to answer to him, he should go back to State House for another deal https://t.co/hJqvd9fepu — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) November 26, 2020

However, the governor has gone on an all-out attack on the President and Badi. He recently described Uhuru as a dictator and compared Badi to former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

Sonko’s biggest conflict with the President has been his refusal to approve the county budget, a retaliation over the assembly’s decision to award Ksh 27.3B to NMS and only Ksh 8B to the Governor.