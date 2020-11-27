Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

How President Uhuru, Raila Plotted Governor Mike Sonko’s Impeachment

Avatar

By

Published

DJNOrMR82Sraila sonko handshake
ODM leader Raila Odinga and Sonko

(KDRTV) – Details have emerged of behind the scenes intrigues that led to the tabling of a fresh motion to impeach Governor Mike Sonko at the Nairobi County Assembly.

The Assembly’s Minority leader Michael Ogada moved the motion on Thursday. 86 MCAs appended their signatures on the impeachment notice, a sign that Sonko’s goose is as well as cooked.

Read Also: How Raila Survived Assassination on Ngong Road 

It has now emerged that President Uhuru Kenyatta is solidly behind the impeachment motion. In fact, sources at the Assembly have whispered that it is the President who initiated the whole process.

An MCA intimated to a local daily that the President made the call on Sunday, asking lawmakers to kickstart the impeachment process and work closely with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Uhuru, the MCA says, is angered with Sonko’s refusal to work with NMS boss Mohammed Badi. The President is also said to be tired of Sonko’s constant insults and lack of respect.

“The reason we were given to initiate the motion was Sonko’s refusal to work with NMS boss Mohammed Badi and his constant abuse of the president,” the Jubilee lawmaker said.

Nairobi MCAs are also believed to have met Raila Odinga where they discussed how to marshall the numbers for the governor’s ouster.

Interestingly, it is President Kenyatta who intervened when the MCAs plotted to impeach Sonko in February this year. The President called Jubilee MCAs to State House and asked them to drop the impeachment plans and concentrate on serving Nairobians.

It was widely believed that the President had struck a deal with Sonko to have him hand over some county’s key services to NMS and the President would ensure he is not impeached.

However, the governor has gone on an all-out attack on the President and Badi. He recently described Uhuru as a dictator and compared Badi to former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

Sonko’s biggest conflict with the President has been his refusal to approve the county budget, a retaliation over the assembly’s decision to award Ksh 27.3B to NMS and only Ksh 8B to the Governor.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

Jubilee Nominated MCA Anne Thumbi Jubilee Nominated MCA Anne Thumbi

Politics

Ken Okoth’s Baby Mama Anne Thumbi in Trouble with Raphael Tuju

(KDRTV) – Nairobi County’s Jubilee nominated MCA Anne Thumbi has been summoned to the party headquarters over disciplinary allegations. Thumbi, who rose to fame...

2 days ago
Uhuru and Raila during launch of BBI Signatures Uhuru and Raila during launch of BBI Signatures

Politics

President Uhuru Insists He Won the 2017 Elections But Raila Rejected the Results

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has for the first time revisited the issue of the contested 2017 elections, revealing that he won the ballot...

2 days ago
Ruto has opposed the BBI Report Ruto has opposed the BBI Report

News

William Ruto Emerges from Hideout after Missing BBI Launch

(KDRTV)  – Deputy President William Ruto has insisted that the country can still have a non-contested referendum despite the launch of the collection of...

2 days ago
maradona maradona

Sports

Football Legend Diego Maradona is dead

The World Football fraternity is wailing the passing on of one of the greatest football star who reigned in the 80s and 90s.

2 days ago