Huge Blow to Raila As Section of Luo Nyanza Leaders Join Kenya Kwanza

The Azimio coalition has once again lost a lawmaker to the Kenya Kwanza coalition. This is after Ugenya Member of Parliament-elect David Ochieng joined President-elect William Ruto’s coalition.

Speaking at his Karen residence Ruto disclosed that the Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) party through which Ochieng won the most recent general election, has signed an agreement to join Kenya Kwanza.

“I welcome my friend Ochieng and the Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) party to be part of the Kenya Kwanza coalition. We have been in constant consultation and today I am happy to report that we have signed the agreement,” William Ruto said.

Ochieng, who won the parliamentary seat for Ugenya on August 9 with 18,730 votes, was accompanied by former Kisumu senator Fred outa, former Kisumu Town West MP Olago Oluoch, and former Kisumu governor Jack Ranguma.

While welcoming them to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance camp, the president-elect William Ruto reassured the leaders that they will work together to realize the nation’s aspirations for improvement.

“I must assure you that we shall work together and reach all the corners of the republic. It is by working together with all the leaders that we shall realize our dream as a government,” Ruto stated.

The MDG party leader stated that he switched his support to William Ruto since his party’s ideology fits with that of the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

“We are here because we feel we are in agreement with what Kenya Kwanza stands for. I must say I am delighted by the fact that the President-elect has promised not to leave any part of the country out in his development agenda,” he said.

Since being declared President-elect, Dr. Ruto has been reaching out to leaders elected outside of the Kenya Kwanza coalition. As a result of these efforts, he has already received the support of ten of twelve independent MPs and several leaders elected on the United Democratic Movement (UDM) ticket.

UDM which was formerly in Azimio, has already signed an agreement to join Kenya Kwanza, giving the coalition a majority in both the National Assembly and Senate.