Connect with us
 

Politics

Hussein Mohammed! The Only Journalist Who Bullied Ruto

Avatar

Published

2 hours ago

on

IMG 20190822 WA0039
Citizen TV Journalist Hussein Mohammed (PHOTO COURTESY)

Celebrated Citizen TV Journalist Hussein Mohammed has announced that he will be quitting the station after more than 10 years at the Royal Media Services Owned Station.

Hussein announced the surprise decision through his official Twitter handle, saying that he has relished every moment at the station but he will be taking a break from the end of October to concentrate on other matters.

“It has been a wonderful 10 years at Citizen TV. I have enjoyed & relished every moment I shared with my colleagues at RMS. I have decided to take a break after October In Sha Allah to concentrate on other matters.” Reads part of the tweet seen by KDRTV.

However, the anchor did not reveal his next destination but promised his fans that they will be interacting soon.

Hussein has been one of the leading anchors at Citizen TV in the recent times and has hosted several high profile politicians including Deputy President William Ruto on his #NewsNight Show which used to air on Tuesdays.

Some of his fans praised him for his objectiveness and bravery when handling stubborn guests. He is on record as the only journalist who has ‘bullied’ Ruto with tough questions.

However, his star started to dwindle when Citizen TV signed Jeff Koinange who became the leading anchor with his #JKLive Show. Jeff is considered the face of RMS and hosted more high profile guests since then.

Read Also: Did Ruto Grab 900 Acres of Land in Maasai Mara?

Citizen TV currently boasts of seasoned Journalists like Yvonne Okwara, Joe Ageyo and even Linus Kaikai who may replace Hussein on the News Night.

Kenyans have taken to social media to wish the journalist well in his future endeavours.

Like KDRTV Page.   Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter.   Advertise with us.   Send us enquiries, press releases

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Partner with KDRTV Kenya News